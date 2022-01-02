Boston Partners Purchases 901,026 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,682,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901,026 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 8.89% of Harley-Davidson worth $500,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 98.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after acquiring an additional 158,452 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 4.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 117.9% during the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1,189.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 227,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 209,919 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG opened at $37.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.41. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $31.20 and a one year high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 17.49%.

HOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

