Boston Partners Trims Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Boston Partners lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,494,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,001,436 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Chubb were worth $432,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Chubb by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $193.31 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $144.00 and a 12-month high of $197.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.88.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

