Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

BWMN stock opened at $21.25 on Thursday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Equities research analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWMN. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 22.9% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 860,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,825,000 after purchasing an additional 160,003 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 759,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 42.9% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 86,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares during the period. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.