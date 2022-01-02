BridgeBio Pharma Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 19,613 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 435% compared to the average volume of 3,668 call options.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Daniels purchased 11,745 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $149,513.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels purchased 10,402 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $149,164.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 77,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 65,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $16.68 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.99.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.15). BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 939.99% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBIO. Bank of America upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $88.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

