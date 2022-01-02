Brokerages Expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $368.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report sales of $368.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $379.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $357.00 million. Annaly Capital Management reported sales of $432.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NLY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 22.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 39.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth $353,000. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,246,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,838,278. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.25%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

