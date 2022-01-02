Brokerages Set AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Target Price at $9.29

Shares of AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGFMF shares. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of AGFMF opened at $6.32 on Thursday. AGF Management has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.14.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

