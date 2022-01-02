Brokerages Set Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Target Price at €7.00

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €7.00 ($7.96).

Several analysts have issued reports on AT1 shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.52) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Nord/LB set a €6.20 ($7.05) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.86) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.68) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.64) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

ETR:AT1 traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €5.32 ($6.05). 1,072,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €5.14 ($5.84) and a fifty-two week high of €7.16 ($8.13). The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

