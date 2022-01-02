Brokerages Set BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Price Target at C$65.90

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$65.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of BCE to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

TSE:BCE opened at C$65.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$59.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.05. BCE has a one year low of C$54.18 and a one year high of C$67.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82. The business had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.3999997 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.32%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

