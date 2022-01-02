Brokerages Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target at $120.67

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.67.

Separately, Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

NYSE CBOE traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $130.40. The company had a trading volume of 198,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,531. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $87.00 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.77 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.