Brokerages Set Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) PT at $283.94

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $283.94.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.22. 1,315,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,363,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.40. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $161.78 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The company has a market cap of $264.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.