Brokerages Set Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) PT at $142.30

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.30.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE LSI traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.18. The company had a trading volume of 511,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,330. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.90. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $75.54 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,560 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,875,000 after buying an additional 434,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Life Storage by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,329,000 after purchasing an additional 863,247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Life Storage by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,028,000 after purchasing an additional 196,802 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Life Storage by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,766,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,025,000 after purchasing an additional 57,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Life Storage by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,135,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,987,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

