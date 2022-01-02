Brokerages Set monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target at $362.20

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $362.20.

MNDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $432.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get monday.com alerts:

Shares of monday.com stock traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $308.72. 137,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,366. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $337.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.66. monday.com has a 12-month low of $155.01 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative net margin of 60.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.68%. The business had revenue of $83.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.63 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that monday.com will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in monday.com during the third quarter valued at $657,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,581,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in monday.com by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 51,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in monday.com by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.