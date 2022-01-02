Brokerages Set O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Target Price at $645.27

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $649.89.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $706.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $657.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $619.04. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $710.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.9% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 1,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 116,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 44.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

