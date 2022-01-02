Brokerages Set TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) Price Target at GBX 370

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 370 ($4.97).

TIFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 370 ($4.97) to GBX 360 ($4.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 370 ($4.97) to GBX 320 ($4.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.38) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.38) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

TIFS stock traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 255 ($3.43). The stock had a trading volume of 114,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.46. TI Fluid Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 216 ($2.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 330.50 ($4.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 245.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 278.24.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

