Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Receives $58.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBU. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 366.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285,080 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after purchasing an additional 33,807 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 350,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,161,000 after acquiring an additional 38,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,175,000 after acquiring an additional 87,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBU traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,735. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average of $45.52. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently 6.11%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

