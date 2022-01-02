Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Sells 174 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 112,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,389 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.6% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,481 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 22.1% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Walt Disney stock opened at $154.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.26 and a 200-day moving average of $170.21. The firm has a market cap of $281.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.