Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Sells 262 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,829,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,814,000 after buying an additional 478,845 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,054,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $264.43 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $206.71 and a 12-month high of $266.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.05.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

