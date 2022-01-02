Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Trims Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $636.29.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $612.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.27 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $632.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $611.41. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $5,171,757. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

