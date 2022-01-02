Burger Swap (BURGER) Price Tops $3.06 on Exchanges

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $3.06 or 0.00006458 BTC on popular exchanges. Burger Swap has a market cap of $53.45 million and approximately $9.94 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Burger Swap has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00045988 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005251 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 17,477,231 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

