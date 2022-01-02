Bytecoin Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $46.61 million and approximately $13,649.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.52 or 0.00527304 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

