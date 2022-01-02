Calton & Associates Inc. Buys 1,218 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,835,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,108,000 after buying an additional 200,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,599,000 after purchasing an additional 313,651 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,619,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,606,000 after acquiring an additional 151,436 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40,834 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,079,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,366,000 after purchasing an additional 94,960 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $87.62 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.44 and a 12 month high of $92.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.63.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.