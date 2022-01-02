Calton & Associates Inc. Has $863,000 Stock Holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAR. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 856,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 106,212 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 361,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 141,331 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 17,725 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

Graniteshares Gold Trust stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $19.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.