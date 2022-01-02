Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases 382 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. owned 0.08% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FPX. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,361,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,091.5% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 77,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after buying an additional 70,869 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,312.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 58,762 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2,356.5% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after buying an additional 52,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 96,648.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 24,162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $122.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.36 and its 200-day moving average is $126.44. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $108.79 and a 52 week high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

