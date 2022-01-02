Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 723 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,112 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,214,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,991 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,881,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

JNJ stock opened at $171.07 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.93. The stock has a market cap of $450.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

