CannabisCoin Trading 49.8% Lower Over Last Week (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded down 49.8% against the US dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $22.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AC3 (AC3) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net . The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware. CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted. “

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

