Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.18) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.26). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Shares of ORTX opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $9.08.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORTX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 65.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 1,740.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 411,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 389,340 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

