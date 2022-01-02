Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Buys 26,267 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 677.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,267 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 157.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $64.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.60. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

