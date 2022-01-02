Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Decreases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $352.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.57.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

