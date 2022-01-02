Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Raises Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Churchill Downs accounts for about 0.6% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $240.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.16. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $175.01 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.13 and its 200-day moving average is $218.74.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.28%. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 11.82%.

CHDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.89.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

