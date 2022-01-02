Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Sells 590 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

NYSE:PFE opened at $59.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average of $46.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.