Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Sells 590 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $59.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $331.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist raised their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

