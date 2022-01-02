Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Trims Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,117 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 3.4% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $135,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $158,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.66.

