Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stake Raised by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Carvana were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth about $462,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Carvana by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Carvana by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in Carvana by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $2,938,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,757 shares of company stock valued at $5,213,933. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.85.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $231.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.85 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.21. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $194.70 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.