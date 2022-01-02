Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Decreases Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC decreased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after buying an additional 305,470 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 30.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 10,725 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 463,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.

NYSE:DRH opened at $9.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.77. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.