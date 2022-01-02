CCUniverse (UVU) Trading Down 38.4% This Week

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 33.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. CCUniverse has a market cap of $9,418.40 and $19.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded down 38.4% against the dollar. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006773 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000814 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 131.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000730 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.