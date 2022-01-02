Centrality Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.36 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Centrality coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Centrality has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. Centrality has a total market cap of $166.90 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00045979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005340 BTC.

Centrality Coin Profile

Centrality is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

