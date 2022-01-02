Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.20.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $81.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $86.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.73.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Century Communities by 20.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the third quarter worth about $13,982,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the third quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 37.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 20,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

