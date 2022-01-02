ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of CCXI stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.41. 528,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,468. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.46. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 353.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $157,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the second quarter worth $2,938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 70,405 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

