China Gas Holdings Limited (CGHLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.28 on February 14th

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) announced a dividend on Friday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.2823 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGHLY opened at $51.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.27. China Gas has a 52-week low of $41.84 and a 52-week high of $109.63.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of China Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops and applies technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

