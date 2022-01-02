CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.25 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust which principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located primarily in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is operated by CIM Group, a vertically integrated, owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary which includes in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing and property management capabilities and its affiliates. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on CIM Commercial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $171.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. CIM Commercial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. Research analysts predict that CIM Commercial Trust will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.11%.

In other news, Director Richard S. Ressler bought 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $156,236.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler bought 19,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $171,598.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 217,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,610. 41.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 535,300.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 142.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 88.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

