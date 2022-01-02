Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,589 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $26,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. blooom inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

C stock opened at $60.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.31. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $122.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

