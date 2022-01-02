Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 864.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,003 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,857 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 22.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 75,032 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $447,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.19.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $41.93 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

