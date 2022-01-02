Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 13,512 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 98.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,512 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $171.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.02 and its 200-day moving average is $161.46. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $172.73.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

