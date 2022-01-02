Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Grows Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $177.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.70. The company has a market cap of $102.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.93.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

