Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 169.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,648 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $170.96 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $183.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.58.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

