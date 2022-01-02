Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Increases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $86.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

