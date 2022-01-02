Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,385 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 130,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 24,399 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 73.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 507,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,000 after purchasing an additional 214,603 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 276.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 30,060 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 311.9% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 221,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 167,451 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $26.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.62.

