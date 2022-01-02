Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 21,431 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 601,809 shares.The stock last traded at $32.76 and had previously closed at $33.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Secure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.64.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the third quarter worth about $281,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the third quarter worth about $99,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the third quarter worth about $396,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the third quarter worth about $1,003,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Clear Secure by 30.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 982,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,338,000 after buying an additional 229,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

