Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $61.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of KOF opened at $54.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $59.07.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.244 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 261.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after acquiring an additional 320,360 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth approximately $16,934,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,046,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,373,000 after buying an additional 152,392 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,273,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 208.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after buying an additional 110,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

