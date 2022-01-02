Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHGY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.02. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.